2025 Chery International User Summit Ден 2: Chery Global Innovation Conference 2025

Вторият ден от 2025 Chery International User Summit продължи на 18.10.2025 г. с обширна и съдържателна конференция под името Chery Global Innovation Conference 2025. Целта на конференцията беше Chery да запознае гостите си с дейността си в сферата на автомобилостроенето и технологичните иновации, прилагани от бранда, за да постигне нивото на качество и технологична комплексност, което характерезира неговите превозни средства.

Презентацията беше изнесена пред публика от 1200 гости от 80 държави. Събитието беше открито от Yin Tongyue, главен изпълнителен директор на Chery Automobile Co. По време на изказването си г-н Tongyue разгледа множество подробни и интересни теми, като например твърдението, че иновационната система на Chery е революционна и напълно готова да изведе компанията на водеща позиция. Според него именно фактът, че системата използва изкуствен интелект за подпомагане на устойчивото развитие на марката в условията на ожесточена конкуренция, я прави толкова специална.

Изпълнителният директор подчерта, че правилното разработване на автомобилите под шапката на Chery е изключително важен процес. В тази връзка, компанията разполага с над 30 000 специалисти в сферата на изследванията и разработките, базирани в центрове по цял свят – включително в Германия, Испания, ОАЕ и Малайзия.

В края на изявата си г-н Tongyue заяви, че безопасността е от най-голямо значение за Chery, като посочи за пример факта, че 54 автомобила от групата са оценени с 5 звезди за безопасност от световни тестови организации.

След него последваха изказвания и приветствия от кмета на Уху – родния град на Chery, както и от държавни представители. Малко по-късно на сцената се качи вицепрезидентът на Chery Automobile Co. – Gao Xinhua. Той също отдели внимание на усилията, които компанията полага в сферата на изследванията и разработките, като подчерта, че се използват данни от всички центрове по света, за да се създават автомобили, перфектно пригодени към нуждите на глобалните потребители.

Г-н Xinhua продължи презентацията си с подробно представяне на основните стълбове в инженерната философия на компанията:

Mars Architecture – тази платформа обхваща ходовата част на автомобила. По думите на г-н Xinhua, тя е високопропусклива, мултиенергийна, интелигентна и модулна архитектура, проектирана да отговаря на глобалните потребителски нужди. Mars включва всички агрегати на Chery, всички автомобилни вариации – включително амфибийна версия модел на ET, както и иновативни автомобилни системи, като революционната спирачна система EMB, която използва електромотор с аксиален поток вместо спирачна течност. Очаква се тази система да бъде внедрена в близко бъдеще. Lingxi Intelligent Cockpit – този стълб обхваща всичко, свързано с интериора на автомобила. Включва интелигентни системи за управление, AI асистент и аудиосистемата Boya Melody, разработена в партньорство с Burmester. Falcon Pilot – усъвършенствана система за безопасност, която се адаптира чрез обучение от реални пътни ситуации. Тази сложност позволява автономни функции от ниво L4 – пълно самостоятелно управление под наблюдение на шофьора. Galaxy Ecosystem – екосистема, включваща цялата гама от интелигентни продукти и услуги на Chery. Целта ѝ е да направи шофирането и животa с автомобил възможно най-удобен. Примери включват зарядна инфраструктура и V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) енергийна система.

Вторият ден от 2025 Chery International User Summit безспорно донесе множество любопитни факти и новости относно технологичните иновации на бранда. Но това беше само част от програмата. Chery вложиха много усилия, за да демонстрират стремежа си към по-безопасни автомобили. И за да го докажат – предстои тест за челен сблъсък.

Текст: Иван Златанов

2025 Chery International User Summit Day 2: Chery Global Innovation Conference 2025

The second day of the 2025 Chery International User Summit continued on October 18, 2025, with a comprehensive and content-rich conference titled Chery Global Innovation Conference 2025. The goal of the conference was to familiarize Chery’s guests with the company’s activities in the field of automotive manufacturing and the technological innovations employed by the brand to achieve the level of quality and technological sophistication that characterizes its vehicles.

The presentation was delivered to an audience of 1,200 guests from 80 countries. The event was opened by Mr. Yin Tongyue, CEO of Chery Automobile Co. During his speech, Mr. Tongyue addressed many detailed and engaging topics, including the claim that Chery’s innovation system is revolutionary and fully prepared to propel the company to a leading position. According to him, the fact that the system uses artificial intelligence to support the brand’s sustainable development in a fiercely competitive environment makes it truly unique.

The CEO emphasized that the proper development of vehicles under the Chery umbrella is an extremely important process. In this regard, the company has over 30,000 research and development specialists based in centers around the world — including Germany, Spain, the UAE, and Malaysia.

At the end of his speech, Mr. Tongyue stated that safety is of utmost importance for Chery, highlighting the fact that 54 vehicles from the group have received 5-star safety ratings from global testing organizations.

Following him, speeches and greetings were delivered by the mayor of Wuhu — Chery’s hometown — as well as by government representatives. A bit later, Mr. Gao Xinhua, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., took the stage. He also focused on the company’s R&D efforts, emphasizing that data from all global centers is used to create vehicles perfectly tailored to the needs of global consumers.

Mr. Xinhua continued his presentation with a detailed overview of the core pillars of Chery’s engineering philosophy:

Mars Architecture – This platform encompasses the vehicle’s chassis. According to Mr. Xinhua, it is a high-capacity, multi-energy, intelligent, and modular architecture designed to meet global consumer demands. Mars includes all Chery powertrains and all vehicle variations — including an amphibious version of an ET model — as well as innovative automotive systems, such as the revolutionary EMB braking system, which uses an axial flux electric motor instead of brake fluid. This system is expected to be implemented in the near future.

– This platform encompasses the vehicle’s chassis. According to Mr. Xinhua, it is a high-capacity, multi-energy, intelligent, and modular architecture designed to meet global consumer demands. Mars includes all Chery powertrains and all vehicle variations — including an amphibious version of an ET model — as well as innovative automotive systems, such as the revolutionary EMB braking system, which uses an axial flux electric motor instead of brake fluid. This system is expected to be implemented in the near future. Lingxi Intelligent Cockpit – This pillar covers everything related to the vehicle’s interior. It includes intelligent control systems, an AI assistant, and the Boya Melody sound system developed in partnership with Burmester.

– This pillar covers everything related to the vehicle’s interior. It includes intelligent control systems, an AI assistant, and the Boya Melody sound system developed in partnership with Burmester. Falcon Pilot – An advanced safety system that adapts by learning from real-world road scenarios. This complexity enables Level 4 autonomous driving features — fully self-driving capabilities under driver supervision.

– An advanced safety system that adapts by learning from real-world road scenarios. This complexity enables Level 4 autonomous driving features — fully self-driving capabilities under driver supervision. Galaxy Ecosystem – An ecosystem encompassing the full range of Chery’s intelligent products and services. Its aim is to make driving and living with a car as convenient as possible. Examples include charging infrastructure and a V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) energy system.

The second day of the 2025 Chery International User Summit undoubtedly brought a wealth of intriguing facts and updates about the brand’s technological innovations. But this was only part of the program. Chery invested great effort in demonstrating its commitment to safer vehicles. And to prove it — a crash test is coming up.

Text: Ivan Zlatanov

